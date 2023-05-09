INDIASPORTS

Sports Authority of India felicitates 17 medalists from Moscow Wushu Stars Championship

NewsWire
0
0

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday felicitated medal winners from the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, which ended earlier this month in Russia.

The Indian girls, who bagged a total of 17 medals from the competition, were felicitated by the SAI’s Deputy Director Generals, Ekta Vishnoi and Shiv Sharma.

The girls, who also participated in the Khelo India Women’s leagues held in India across a year, bagged 10 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals in the junior girls, sub-junior girls and senior girls categories across Sanda (Fight) and Taolu in Moscow.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, had earlier tweeted congratulations to the athletes.

“It is a matter of pride to see our girls making us proud and the nation reaping the benefits of Khelo India Women’s League! Past participants in Khelo India league, now on the podium with 17 medals at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Russia!,” Thakur had tweeted.

The tweet was retweeted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a congratulations message for the athletes.

The girls beat competitors from Wushu strongholds China and Indonesia en route to the medals. The participation of the girls, which included SAI NCOE athletes, in the Moscow competition was sanctioned at full cost to the Government.

Wushu athlete and 2018 Arjuna Awardee Pooja Kadian, who is also one of the coaches of the Wushu team, said, “In previous years, the Wushu athletes had to pay Rs 1.5 lakh each to take part in the Moscow Stars Championship. This time it was free because the Government sponsored the trip.”

“We are selecting the crop of our Asian Games probables from these girls. The Khelo India scheme too is doing immense to uplift women and I appeal to more girls to participate and get the much-needed platform to perform at the highest stage,” Pooja, the first woman gold medalist from the Wushu World Championships (2017) added.

20230509-165003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Development gravy trains passes by Kashmiri Pandits

    DDA approves Green Development Area policy

    India at 75: Upper caste Muslims have kept casteism in Islam...

    1993 Bihar massacre: JD-U leader acquitted, nine get life term