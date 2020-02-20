Sports event for inmates begins at Pulwama in Kashmir

Pulwama, Feb 22 (IANS) A sports event for inmates at the Special Jail (Correctional Home), here, was opened on Saturday. The 10-day sports event, organised in collaboration with the District Youth Services and Sports, was declared open by Raghav Langer, Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama.

The inmates would be competing in cricket, football, kho kho, tug of war, kabbadi and volleyball.

The event would help inmates develop positive attitude and sportsman sprit, Langer said.

Ashish Mishra, SP of Pulwama; Syed Noor ul Haq, District Sports Officer, the Jail Superintendent and many other officials were present on the occasion.

–IANS

