BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Sports Illustrated lays off 17 employees, including top editors

NewsWire
0
0

Sports Illustrated has laid off top editors, including executive editor Adam Duerson, among 17 workers amid the deepening global macro-economic conditions.

Duerson announced on Twitter that he has been asked to go.

“Folks, I’m done. I’ve joined the esteemed ranks of former @SInow editors — a brilliant and vast group whose members have each deserved better, but who were PAID (!!) to think and dissect and parse and nitpick. Imagine that. It was surreal to the last second,” he posted.

An internal memo obtained by The New York Post revealed that Ryan Hunt, the co-editor-in-chief who has been with the media house for 25 years, is retiring in March.

“We are saying goodbye to 17 colleagues and have created 12 new openings to reflect the new needs of the Sports Illustrated (SI) business,” according to the memo.

“The changes announced here will allow us to continue to respond and address those evolving audience needs. It is critical that we invest in the growth areas of our brands, while maintaining the expectations of our existing and long-time consumers,” the memo read.

Some of the other laid-off employees took to social media.

“I was laid off by Sports Illustrated… I came here as a nervous and awed 22-year-old fresh out of college and leave nearly 9 years later having grown immensely. I’ve worked with so many tremendous people and I’m really proud of everything we accomplished,” tweeted college sports editor Molly Geary.

Features writer Alex Prewitt posted that “after seven and a half years of writing about the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB, LPGA, World Cup, Olympics and more, I, too, have been laid off by Sports Illustrated this morning.”

Sports Illustrated joins several media houses that have laid off hundreds of employees, including NBC News, MSNBC, CNN, Paramount Global, The Walt Disney Company and others.

Amid the Big Tech layoff season, the media and entertainment industry worldwide has been hit with job cuts as advertisers reduce spending amid the global economic slowdown.

20230216-113402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omicron concerns, MPC review to steer equities (IANS Market Forecast)

    Tech-driven budget focuses on strategic growth: Nasscom

    Looking back to plan ahead: FIIs return to Indian markets within...

    Indian Railways authorises Siemens, India to maintain, manufacture 9000 HP locomotives