Sports Literary Festival comes to Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Post its inaugural season held last year in Bhubaneswar, the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival will now move to New Delhi for its second season with an elaborate catalogue of Indian and international sports authors.

To be held on December 14 and 15 at The Premier Lemon Tree in Aero City, the highlight sessions will revolve around Monty Panesar’s ‘The Full Monty’, Australian author Michael Sexton’s book ‘Border’s Battlers’ on the 1986 tied Test at Madras between India and Australia, sessions on ‘Business of Sport’ and a talk on ‘Woman Enough’ with its author Kristen Worley (former Canadian cyclist) speaking to Delhi fans.

Sri Lankan award winning writer Shehan Karunatilaka, author of ‘Chinaman: The legend of Pradeep Mathew’ will also discuss his book.

Tim Wigmore, the former CMJ Young Journalist of the Year award-winner, will also release his book ‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution.’

Star sprinter Dutee Chand will speak on what goes into the pressure of Olympic qualification and balancing a life dominated by magazine covers and endless debates over her life’s choices. On the concluding day, Sports Book Awards in six categories will be presented.

Speaking about the second season, festival director Shireen Sethi said, “We hope the second season is influential, provocative and weighty in its debates, discussions and opinions.”

In 2018, the festival hosted 12 sessions over two days with nearly 50 speakers.

