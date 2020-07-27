Sports Maidan ready to serve its members in post COVID-19 era

Gurugram, July 27 (IANS) Sports Maidan, a sports complex and adventure complex, has now re-opened to serve the sports enthusiasts in Delhi NCR in the post COVID-19 era.

Sports Maidan has adapted its offerings to the new normal way of sporting. All the sports facilities available in the complex follow the basics of #FlatteningTheCurve i.e. social distancing and hygiene.

In compliance with social distancing norms to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Maidan has now turned into a ‘Members Only Club’.

Karan Bhalla, Co-Founder, Sports Maidan said: “We are happy to take this challenge presented by COVID-19 and have turned it into an opportunity for more focussed and quality service for all our members.”

“Sports at our complex is now tuned to the government guidelines and we have implemented all the necessary safety measures to give a worry-free sporting environment.

“Thinking on our feet has allowed us to stay ahead of our competition in these tough times too and I am confident that our members will appreciate our efforts and resume sports soon at Sports Maidan,” he added.

To practise the social distancing and hygiene norms, the complex said that it will now be doing mandatory temperature checks and contact-less registration through mobile app, there will be regular sanitisation of hands, equipment and playing arena.

There will be a fifteen-minutes gap between two bookings to re-sanitise the playing arena ensuring alternate sports are occupied to maintain social distancing.

