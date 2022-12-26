INDIASPORTS

Sports min Anurag Thakur visits SAI NCOE Bhopal, interacts with athletes at MP Hall

Sports minister Anurag Thakur paid a visit to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal on Monday and interacted with athletes as well as took a tour of the various facilities in the centre.

The visit took place hours before the Minister was present to launch the Khelo India Youth Games Madhya Pradesh logo in the presence of Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Anurag Thakur visited the MP Hall at the SAI centre which features the Sports Science departments as well as the Judo, Wushu, Boxing and the Hockey Field of Plays (FOPs). The SAI NCOE Bhopal covers the following sports disciplines: Athletics, Boxing, Hockey, Judo, Wushu and Kayaking and Canoeing.

“What the Sports Authority of India is doing to maintain close to 100 acres big centres and campuses is also noteworthy. I congratulate the authorities who do so many programs as well for athletes, coaches, support staff and so on,” Anurag Thakur mentioned.

Earlier in the day the Minister visited the para canoeing facility in the state and was accompanied by Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, MP, as well as other officials from the Madhya Pradesh government. They interacted with a few athletes, including para-Canoeist Prachi Yadav, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal (bronze) at the Paracanoe World Cup in Poland earlier this year.

Commenting on the sports infrastructure available across the State, the Minister added, “Bhopal has one of the best shooting and equestrian ranges. It is close to world class. The State of MP is also prepared very much for the Khelo India Youth Games.

“MP is slowly becoming a hub of Indian sports. I wish if all other States and UTs follow the example , India will become a sporting superpower soon,” he added.

