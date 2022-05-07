On the occasion of the 61st Foundation Day of Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports – Patiala (NSNIS), Sports minister Anurag Thakur laid the foundation stone of two new projects at the premier institute, on Saturday.

This is part of the revamping of NSNIS Patiala wherein the govt is investing more than Rs 150 cr in three years.

The first project is the setting up of a National Centre of Sports Coaching including a High tech sports science lab and Strength & Conditioning Hall for the education of diploma holders.

The new infrastructure includes an indoor three-lane track and a full rehabilitation and recovery gym for athletes. The strength and conditioning hall has the capacity to accommodate 150 athletes at one go and promises to be one of the biggest such facility in the country.

The second project is the construction of a centralized fully air-conditioned Kitchen and Food Court with a sitting capacity of 400 people and a modular kitchen with a capacity of preparing 2000 meals.

The 3rd project is the increase of hostel capacity by 450 with the building of 2 news hostels in the campus.

Speaking about the importance of the projects, Thakur said, “NSNIS Patiala is India’s premier sporting institute and on the occasion of its 61st Foundation Day, these projects are a gift to athletes. Good, hygienic diet and rehab and recovery are basic requirements of every athlete and therefore it was felt that these two projects need to be taken up on priority. The two projects are among the 13 infrastructure projects lined up for 2022-23. From 2014 to 2021 23 projects have been launched to ensure that athletes have the facilities they need to train well and excel in their sport.”

The minister also visited various other parts of the sprawling 268-acre campus and met athletes, coaches and Officials for informal interactions.

