The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of Sports Ministry on Thursday approved a revised proposal from the Fencing Association of India (FAI) and sanctioned financial assistance under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for 10 fencers compete in the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in London from August 9 to 20.

The MOC also approved financial assistance for two coaches and two support staff to travel with the team.

Besides, Sports Authority of India will fund the expenses of 19 fencers, who are training in various National Centres of Excellence, as part of their international exposure.

20220804-220002