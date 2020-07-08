Sports Ministry asks Hockey India President to step down

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Hockey India President Mushtaque Ahmed has been asked to stand down from his post by the Sports Ministry, declaring that his 2018 election violated the 2011 National Sports Development Code.

The Ministry stated that the National Sports Federation (NSF) is to conduct new elections for the post by September 30 this year and that the new president will remain in the post for the remainder of the tenure which is until September 30, 2022.

In a letter to HI’s Secretary General Rajinder Singh, under secretary Raju Bagga said that Ahmed is currently serving his third consecutive tenure as an office bearer with Hockey India.

“… it has been observed that Md Mustaque Ahmed had earlier served as Treasurer in Hockey India (HI) from 2010-2014 and Secretary General from 2014-18. The instant term 2018-22 of Md Mustaque Ahmed as President of HI, is his third consecutive term as an office bearer in HI. Thus his election as President of HI is not in consonance with the Government guidelines limiting the age & tenure of office bearers of National Sports Federations,” Bagga said in his letter, accessed by IANS, dated July 6.

“Accordingly, HI is directed to advice Md Mustaque Ahmed to demit the post of President and to conduct fresh election for the post of President by 30.09.2020 for the remaining term i.e. up to 30.09.2022 and inform the same to the Department,” he added.

