INDIASPORTS

Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

NewsWire
0
0

In the latest development on the tussle between grapplers and Wrestling Federation of India, the Union Sports Ministry on Saturday suspended wrestling body’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, saying that his presence will be detrimental to the development of the high priority discipline.

Tomar worked closely with the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and looked after the day-to-day affairs of the federation.

“Shri Vinod Tomar has been engaged as Assistant Secretary wef 29.10.2002 by Wrestling Federation of India vide letter no. WFI/88/Asstt.Secretary/Legal/2002/2524 dated 28.10.2002 in terms of Ministry’s circular member F.127/86-D-1 (SP dated 03.09.1988).

The Salary of Shri Vinod Tomar was being reimbursed to the WFI by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from the funds allocated under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations,” the ministry wrote in the order.

“The Ministry has taken note of the reports about the functioning of the WFI, including the role of Shri Vinod Tomar and has the reasons to believe that his continued presence will be detrimental to the development of this High Priority Discipline.

“Therefore, in terms of the previous of the Sports Code 2022 (Annexure-IX) as contained in Ministry’s Circular No.1-27/86-D.I (SP) dated 3.9.1988 (para 2.7, 3.2 and 4), the Ministry has decided to suspend Shr Vinod Tomar, Assistant Secretary, WFI forthwith, and accordingly, the Sports Authority of India is directed to convey this decision to WFI immediately,” the letter read.

Noted wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and a number of other grapplers on January 18 staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of the India (WFI). The 28-year-old Phogat alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan had been harassing female wrestlers.

20230121-221402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED ropes in WBSSC scam probe to track money trail involved

    Did Arpita Mukherjee travel to Singapore with Partha Chatterjee in 2012?...

    A collaboration that celebrates the delights of childhood experiences

    Kerala: Railway police on hunt for accused of molesting minor girl...