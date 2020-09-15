Sports Ministry to establish KISCE in six more states

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Sports Ministry said on Tuesday that it is set to establish the Khelo India Centre of Excellence (KISCE) in six more states under the ministry’s flagship Khelo India scheme.

The states of Assam (State Sports Academy, Sarjusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (New Sports Complex, Silvassa), Maharashtra (Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi), Madhya Pradesh (MP Academy, Bhopal), Meghalaya (JNS Complex Shillong) and Sikkim (Paljor Stadium, Gangtok) have been identified in the second leg.

The ministry had earlier identified eight centres — Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Telengana, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland — in the first leg. The existing centres in the states will be upgraded into Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE).

“These centres have been shortlisted based on the training facilities available in priority sports, infrastructure facilities and champions produced by the centre. The sports facilities were selected by each state and union territory, who was asked to identify the best sports infrastructure available with them or their agencies or any eligible agencies that could be developed into world-class sporting facilities,” said the ministry in its statement.

In order to upgrade the existing centre to the KISCE, the government will extend a ‘Viability Gap Funding’ in sports science and technology support for sports disciplines practiced at the centre and also bridge the gaps in requirement of sports equipment, expert coaches and high performance managers.

The support extended will be to a maximum of 3 Olympic sports per center, though support can be extended in sports science and allied fields in other sporting disciplines being run in the centre.

–IANS

rkm/arm