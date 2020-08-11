Sportspersons extend Janmashtami greetings on social media

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and current India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday extended Janmashtami greetings to fans and followers on social media. Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend his wishes, saying: “Wishing you all a very happy and blessed Shri #KrishnaJanmashtami.”

Kohli’s tweet read: “Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May you be blessed with peace, love, happiness and prosperity.”

Opener Shikhar Dhawan not only extended Janmashtami greetings, but also urged everyone to stay safe amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. His tweet read: “A #HappyJanmashtami to everyone out there today. Stay safe.”

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina tweeted: “Happy Janmashtami everyone. May Lord Krishna be with you and your family always.”

Indian cricketers are currently gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

A top delegation of BCCI officials are expected to arrive in Dubai by the third week of August to do a recce of the venues.

According to a report in the Gulf Times, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel and Hemang Amin, IPL COO and interim CEO of BCCI, will be heading the team which will have to quarantine themselves for six days on arrival in their hotel rooms before getting to work.

–IANS

pks/arm