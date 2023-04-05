INDIASPORTS

Sportspersons in Punjab to get millet dishes

NewsWire
0
0

The Punjab government has introduced millets into the menu of players at all its sports centres across the state, Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.

He said millets would be provided thrice a week in the form of ‘Ragi’ porridge (dalia), mixed millets ‘chapatis’ and ‘bajra-dal khichdi’.

Trainees will be made aware of the benefits of the consumption of millet through online and offline classes periodically.

This initiative aims to fulfil Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s motto of a healthy and prosperous Punjab.

Principal Secretary, Sports Rakhee Gupta Bhandari said this is also in coherence with the United Nation’s movement of ‘International Year of Millets- 2023’.

The Sports Department has made full preparations to implement this new initiative. Trainees are being made aware of the IYOM-2023 and the benefits of millets in a player’s diet.

20230405-182806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘District committees to come up for oversight over power schemes’

    Gautam Adani gets ‘Z category’ security after Home Ministry acts on...

    PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi...

    Goa govt to hold 2-day ‘governance at doorstep’ programme