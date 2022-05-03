Spotify on Tuesday became the first music streaming service to be available on popular virtual gaming platform Roblox.

The Swedish company launched ‘Spotify Island,’ a place where artists and fans will gather to play interactive quests, unlock exclusive content, and buy artist merchandise.

“‘Spotify Island’ is a paradise of sound where fans and artists from all over the world can hang out and explore a wonderland of sounds, quests, and exclusive merch,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it is creating an opportunity for artists to connect with fans and to partner with Spotify on the creation of in-game virtual merchandise.

The portion of those sales will go directly back to the artists themselves, it added.

Players can also enjoy an immersive audio experience by creating music and exploring sounds at the virtual beat-maker stations powered by Soundtrap.

Spotify currently hosts over 2.2 million gaming-related playlists.

The company said that listeners will also notice some familiar shapes, colours and icons on Spotify Island.

The first themed experience fans can expect is K-Park, “an homage to all things K-Pop”.

“We’ll work with artists to create more opportunities like this in the months ahead,” said the company.

Spotify’s premium subscribers jumped 15 per cent (on-year) to reach 182 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, up from 180 million in the previous quarter.

