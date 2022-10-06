Popular music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has acquired Dublin-based Kinzen, a global leader in protecting online communities from harmful content.

The platform said that Kinzen’s advanced technology and deep expertise will help Spotify more effectively deliver a safe, enjoyable experience on the platform around the world.

“We have long had an impactful and collaborative partnership with Kinzen and its exceptional team,” Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s Global Head of Public Affairs, said in a blogpost.

“Now, working together as one, we will be able to even further improve our ability to detect and address harmful content, and importantly, in a way that better considers local context,” Jenkings added.

The platform said its current partnership with Kinzen, which began in 2020, has been critical to enhancing its approach to platform safety.

The company’s unique technology is particularly suited for podcasting and audio formats, making its value to Spotify clear and unmatched.

The technology the Kinzen team brings to Spotify combines machine learning and human expertise – backed by analysis from leading local academics and journalists – to analyse potential harmful content and hate speech in multiple languages and countries.

