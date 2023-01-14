SCI-TECHWORLD

Spotify back online after brief outage

NewsWire
0
0

Music streaming platform Spotify which suffered a brief outage in the US on Friday night that left thousands of users without access to the platform, is now back online.

Several Spotify users reported streams suddenly stopped, and some say they have logged out and can’t log in again.

Online website outage tracker Downdetector spotted more than 30,000 reports of the issue with Spotify. Most reported issues were with the mobile application.

At the peak of the outage, it reported that there were problems at Spotify with the app (57 per cent), audio streaming (28 per cent) and website (14 per cent), with over 44,000 reports of problems.

The Spotify Status Twitter account acknowledged the issues just before 9 p.m., and tweeted: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports.”

Spotify followed up at 11.16 p.m. with a post saying, “Everything’s looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help”.

In March 2022, Spotify users globally including in India were left without songs and posts after an outage linked to Google Cloud disconnected the platform.

Spotify has about 456 million users and 195 million premium subscribers across 180 regions.

20230114-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian rocket maker Agnikul gets patent for single-piece rocket engines

    WhatsApp for iOS to show profile pictures in notifications: Report

    DuckDuckGo email protection service beta now open to all

    WhatsApp rolls out new ‘Voice Message Preview’ feature