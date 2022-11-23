BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Spotify expands audiobooks to countries beyond U.S.

NewsWire
0
0

Leading music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has expanded its audiobooks in more countries.

Audiobooks are now also available in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, the company said in a blogpost.

The platform first announced the support for audiobooks in September, but then it was only available in the US.

It allows users to listen to more than 3,00,000 audiobook titles, which can also be downloaded for offline listening.

Audiobooks shows up with a lock icon on the play button, indicating that users have to purchase it in order to listen.

The automatic bookmarking feature helps users to save their place so that they can immediately resume where they left off.

“While audiobooks represent just a 6 to 7 per cent share of the wider book market, the category is growing by 20 per cent year over year,” the company said.

In August this year, the platform was working on a new feature to let users post audio comments or reactions to music playlists.

A Reddit user in Vietnam first spotted that Spotify experiment.

20221123-094603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Considering issuing certain clarifications on e-com: Goyal

    PM meets venture capital, private equity funds to gather inputs ahead...

    GE T&D appoints Mahesh Palashikar as Chairman of the Board

    Govt to brief PSU general insurance unions on rejig, performance based...