WORLD

Spotify introduces new Apple Watch app experience

NewsWire
0
0

Leading music streaming platform Spotify has started rolling its new Apple Watch application, with larger controls and swipe gestures.

The new update allows users to easily browse and choose their favourite music and podcasts in ‘Your Library’, the company said in a blogpost.

Additionally, the new update allows users to quickly download music for offline listening from the watch itself.

It offers “new sleek design with larger artwork, animations”, and useful additions like the ability to swipe to like a song.

“It is also super easy to spot new episodes marked with a blue dot, so you will never miss fresh episodes from your favourite creators,” the company said.

The music streaming platform mentioned that the users have to make sure to update the application to the latest version.

Spotify has brought its ‘Tap’ shortcut to Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses. By pressing and holding on the side of the glasses, users can instantly start playing music on their phones.

The platform can also be used in the ambient mode on Amazon’s ‘Fire TV Omni QLED’ televisions, to let subscribers explore recommendations or “flick through albums, songs, and playlists using the remote control”. the company said.

20221110-133604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US lawmaker Krishnamoorthi says Pakistani ISI sees him as an ‘enemy...

    WFP seeks $418 mn to ramp up aid in Horn of...

    Manhunt in Belgium for terror suspect enters 5th day

    England make clean sweep of three-match T20I series vs South Africa...