Spotify may soon bring group session feature to desktop

Music streaming platform Spotify will reportedly soon bring the group session feature on its desktop version.

Reddit user OhItsTom found the feature in the desktop version of Spotify’s debug window, reports The Verge.

“Group Listening Sessions Are Really Close!” the user wrote.

This feature is currently available for mobile and tablet users with Spotify Premium. Groups of two to five people can use this feature at once by sharing a “join” link via messaging apps or social media with each other.

Both host and guests can pause, play, skip and select tracks on the queue as well as add in choices of their own using the standard controls. If one person makes a change, it will immediately be reflected on all participant devices.

Meanwhile, last month, the music streaming platform had announced that it was rolling out redesigned ‘Your Library’ and ‘Now Playing’ views to improve the desktop experience.

According to the company, the revamp would make the desktop experience “the best way to explore, curate, listen to and organise Spotify on a computer or web browser.”

