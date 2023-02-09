SCI-TECHWORLD

Spotify now lets users exclude certain playlists from ‘Taste Profile’

NewsWire
0
0

Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it is rolling out a new feature to users on web, desktop, iOS and Android, which will provide them the ability to exclude select playlists from their ‘Taste Profile’.

The “Exclude from your Taste Profile” feature allows users to hold selected playlists from being included in their ‘Taste Profile’ which will reduce the impact they have on the users’ recommendations, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

It enables users to tell Spotify which playlist they want to have a smaller impact on their recommendations, tailoring the platform’s personalisation experience to users’ needs.

However, when users exclude a playlist from their ‘Taste Profile’, they can still find it in their Home tab, and “liked” songs within the playlist will remain unaffected.

Explaining the ‘Taste Profile’, the platform said that it is “Spotify’s interpretation of your taste based on what you listen to and how you listen to it. It helps us personalise your Spotify experience”.

“We’re continuously working to find new ways to further improve the personalisation experience by introducing ways to connect listeners, artists, and creators in a unique and enriching way,” it added.

20230209-160606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    redBus launches ‘redRail’ for easy train bookings

    ‘Excuses’ is top song, Arijit Singh top artist in India on...

    Airbnb to verify all guests, cracks down on party bookings

    Apple may launch new iPad Air with A15 chip soon