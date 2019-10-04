Spotify rolls out Siri support, new Apple TV app

San Francisco, Oct 8 (IANS) Swedish music streaming app Spotify announced that its iOS 13 app would now offer Siri support and its streaming music service would also be available on Apple TV.

Now, one can ask Siri to play music through Spotify on iOS and iPadOS. According to Spotify, Siri can also control the app in CarPlay, and a user can use AirPlay to play music on a HomePod with voice commands as well, The Verge reported on Monday.

As per the report, the company has also released an Apple TV app for the first time which closely resembles Spotify on other TV platforms like Roku and the new app can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store.

Additionally, it is also releasing a redesigned ‘Spotify for Artists app’, which will display the total number of people listening to an artists tracks worldwide at any moment.

The redesigned app will be rolled out this week on iOS and Android. It will also track when a song is added to a playlist or when an artists hits a followers milestone.

