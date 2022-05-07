SCI-TECHWORLD

Spotify Stations app to shut down from May 16

NewsWire
0
0

Music streaming service Spotify has confirmed that its lightweight listening app Spotify Stations will no longer be available from May 16.

The company said that the app and web player will no longer be available after this date, reports TechCrunch.

The Stations app was originally designed for those who want a more radio-like experience, rather than having to seek out music or customise their own playlists. Spotify Stations first launched in Australia in 2018 and later rolled out in the US in 2019.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of experiments to create better listening experiences for our users,” a spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

“Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. Our Spotify Stations Beta was one of those tests. We will be sunsetting the current feature, but users will be able to easily transfer their favourite stations and enjoy a similar radio experience directly within the Spotify app,” the spokesperson added.

Spotify has not elaborated on the reason behind its decision to shut down Stations, but noted that users can move all of their favourite stations to the main Spotify app to continue listening to them.

The company said that while it does not take sunsetting services lightly, Spotify Radio provides a similar listening experience to Stations so listeners can use that instead.

Spotify Radio is a feature in the main app that creates a playlist based on any song, album, playlist or artist you select.

20220507-135604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung stops shipping products to Russia

    Reddit testing NFT user profile picture feature

    Vernacular language users’ share on Flipkart up 18% this year

    Global PC shipments up 3.1% YoY in Q4 2021