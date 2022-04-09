INDIASCI-TECH

Spotify testing music discovery feed like TikTok

NewsWire
0
0

Music streaming service Spotify is testing a personalised feed on the app’s home screen like Chinese short-video making platform TikTok to help users discover music easily.

It is testing a new experience for Spotify users (across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada) where they can find new music and check out Canvas loops in a personalised feed that lives on the home screen of the mobile app.

Every day, the feed will recommend 15 songs.

“To navigate the feed, simply scroll up or down through your personalised picks to hear a preview and see the Canvas for each song,” said the streaming service.

You can add song to one of your playlists or follow the artist, all from one place.

Spotify said that if there’s a recommended song that you want the world to know about, you can share it to your social channels directly from the feed, and the Canvas will loop in the background of your Story.

Spotify is also experimenting with an “audio news feed” for podcasts.

The Swedish music streaming service is testing a feature for listeners to discover music they love with a collection of playlists curated by select Spotify users and influencers.

20220409-115405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Survey in Delhi to identify children orphaned during Covid

    India strengthened its standing in rapidly evolving global environment: Prez

    ‘Phonetically, visually similar’, SC restrains Indian firm from using US hotel...

    Delhi govt’s Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after...