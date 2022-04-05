SCI-TECHWORLD

Spotify testing new feature for user-made playlists

NewsWire
0
0

Music streaming service Spotify is testing a new feature for listeners to discover music they love with a collection of playlists curated by select Spotify users and influencers.

The Featured Curators pilot is a limited-time test that promotes popular user and influencer playlists alongside our Spotify playlists.

“Spotify transformed music discovery through flagship playlists like RapCaviar and personalised playlists like Discover Weekly,” the company said in a blog post.

“Now, we are experimenting with taking playlist creation and discovery even further. We are always testing unique and different listening experiences and programmes for our fans, and we are excited to watch this one unfold,” it added.

The company said that the curators it has selected are music lovers with established followings and popular playlists on Spotify, or they are users telling unique stories through playlists and creating authentic connections with other users.

Users in select markets may soon begin to see Featured Curator playlists recommended in-app and on their homepages.

“As we continue to workshop the programme throughout the testing period, we will be thoughtful in how we evolve and innovate the experience,” the company said.

“Our goal is always to make Spotify the number one destination for the best listening experience, and with this pilot, we are giving listeners a new way to discover music from fellow fans who are as engaged as they are,” it added.

20220405-143301

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gene in monkeys, mice may act as antiviral to block HIV,...

    EaseMyTrip-ASCI tussle gets intense over ‘misleading’ consumer ad

    Apple restores service after outage for 2nd straight day

    Journalists’ favourite transcription app Otter ‘listening’ to recordings: Report