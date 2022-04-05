Music streaming service Spotify is testing a new feature for listeners to discover music they love with a collection of playlists curated by select Spotify users and influencers.

The Featured Curators pilot is a limited-time test that promotes popular user and influencer playlists alongside our Spotify playlists.

“Spotify transformed music discovery through flagship playlists like RapCaviar and personalised playlists like Discover Weekly,” the company said in a blog post.

“Now, we are experimenting with taking playlist creation and discovery even further. We are always testing unique and different listening experiences and programmes for our fans, and we are excited to watch this one unfold,” it added.

The company said that the curators it has selected are music lovers with established followings and popular playlists on Spotify, or they are users telling unique stories through playlists and creating authentic connections with other users.

Users in select markets may soon begin to see Featured Curator playlists recommended in-app and on their homepages.

“As we continue to workshop the programme throughout the testing period, we will be thoughtful in how we evolve and innovate the experience,” the company said.

“Our goal is always to make Spotify the number one destination for the best listening experience, and with this pilot, we are giving listeners a new way to discover music from fellow fans who are as engaged as they are,” it added.

