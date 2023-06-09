BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Spotify testing new feature ‘Your Offline Mix’

NewsWire
0
0

Music streaming platform Spotify is officially testing a new feature called — ‘Your Offline Mix’, a playlist designed for users when they might not be online and still wants to listen to their favourite playlist.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek stated in a tweet that the company has been testing ‘Your Offline Mix’. But he didn’t go into any further detail.

It’s unclear when the company intends to release the feature, in particular.

“We’ve been testing out a new feature called “Your Offline Mix” – a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online. What do you think?” Ek tweeted on Thursday.

According to the screenshot posted by Ek indicates, these playlists can store music with multiple hours of listening time. This could be useful in situations when users are about to board a flight but have forgotten to download music.

Several users expressed their thoughts on this development.

“This is going to be extremely useful when we are on a road trip in the middle of nowhere and we forgot to download our playlists,” a user commented.

“Finally!! please allow us to filter whether its offline music or offline podcasts too please!!,” another user said.

Meanwhile, Spotify has started rolling out its AI feature called “DJ” for premium customers in the UK and Ireland.

This feature was first made available to premium subscribers in the US and Canada in February.

The feature is still in beta and is powered by OpenAI’s technology.

20230609-175005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt-NUSI ink MoUs for Rs 225 Cr benefits to seafarers

    India now has over 700 commercial aircraft: DGCA (IANS Special)

    Mayhem in crypto market as Bitcoin drops below $30,000-mark

    HDFC Bank’s Q4FY22 net profit up 22.8% YoY