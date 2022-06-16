SCI-TECHWORLD

Spotify to ‘reduce’ new hiring by 25% amid economic slowdown

NewsWire
0
0

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is reportedly reducing new hiring by at least 25 per cent as tech companies navigate through volatile market conditions globally.

According to media reports, Spotify is reducing hiring as recession fears mount.

It is, however, unclear which parts of the business will be most affected at Spotify, reports The Verge.

Spotify had more than 6,600 employees at the end of 2021, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Although the market may force the company to slow its ambitions, Ek said in the staff memo that the company will still add headcount.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said last week spoke about the company’s growth not only in subscriptions but in verticals beyond music like podcasting and, soon, audiobooks.

At an investor presentation, chief financial officer Paul Vogel said that they are “clearly aware of the increasing uncertainty regarding the global economy”.

“And while we have yet to see any material impact to our business, we are keeping a close eye on the situation and evaluating our headcount growth in the near term,” Vogel had reportedly said.

Spotify last month shut its lightweight listening app ‘Spotify Stations’.

The ‘Stations’ app was originally designed for those who want a more radio-like experience, rather than having to seek out music or customise their own playlists.

Spotify co-founder and CEO Ek also announced to invest $50 million into his own music streaming service, saying that the “best days are ahead”.

The music streaming service’s premium subscribers jumped 15 per cent (on-year) to reach 182 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, up from 180 million in the previous quarter, despite the Joe Rogan controversy involving Covid misinformation on his podcast.

20220616-100202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New drug combo shows early potential for treating pancreatic cancer

    Sony wants Microsoft to ensure that Call of Duty stays across...

    Google to acquire cyber-security firm Mandiant for $5.4 bn

    Consumer spend on Apple, Google app stores to hit $133 bn...