SCI-TECHWORLD

Spotify to shut its music guessing game ‘Heardle’

NewsWire
0
0

Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it will shut down its Wordle-inspired music guessing game ‘Heardle’ on May 5 as it aims to focus on its other objectives around music discovery.

“Thanks for playing Heardle, but unfortunately we have to say goodbye. From May 5, Heardle will no longer be available,” the company said.

Spotify acquired the game last year in July. Similar to Wordle, Heardle gives players six chances to guess the artist and title of a popular song, but instead of putting in different letters to construct words, players listen to the song’s opening to guess the artist and title, according to TechCrunch.

The report said that the decision to close Heardle was made because Spotify wants to focus more of its emphasis on music discovery through recent app updates, rather than off-platform Wordle-inspired activity.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle as we focus our efforts on other features for music discovery,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, Spotify said that it is shutting down its live-audio app ‘Spotify Live’.

However, the company said it will continue to explore live features on its main platform.

“After a period of experimentation and learnings around how Spotify users interact with live audio, we’ve made the decision to sunset the Spotify Live app,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

20230416-130603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Facebook Pay becomes Meta Pay in metaverse era

    Activists protest outside Twitter HQ in support of laid-off workers

    Acer launches new 16-inch OLED laptop in India

    Skullcandy unveils new earbuds ‘Mod’ in India