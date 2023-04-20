SCI-TECHWORLD

Music streaming platform Spotify has announced its integration with the French photo-sharing app BeReal, which will allow users to share music and podcasts in their BeReal posts.

“We’re proud of this integration within the BeReal platform. We’re constantly finding new ways to bring Spotify to more people, and helping fans, artists, and communities connect through audio around the world,” Spotify said in a blogpost.

BeReal and Spotify users on Android and iOS in select markets (including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and the US) can access this experience as it rolls out — with more markets to follow.

To get started, users can connect their Spotify and BeReal accounts by tapping on the music icon thata¿s shown before posting a BeReal, or, they can navigate to their settings in the BeReal app and tap on “music” and follow the prompts to connect the app to Spotify.

When customers capture a BeReal after connecting their accounts, the app will automatically bring in the song or podcast they are listening to on Spotify.

At the bottom of their camera lens, users will see the cover art of the audio they are listening to.

They will be able to listen to a preview of what their friends have posted if their posts include audio.

