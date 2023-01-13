SCI-TECHWORLD

Spotify’s next Stream On event on March 8

Music streaming giant Spotify has announced that it will host the next edition of its Stream On event on March 8, which will largely be aimed at creators.

The company began hosting Stream On events in 2021 to showcase new products, tools for creatives, and exclusive podcasts.

“During Stream On, we’ll share how Spotify is unlocking new possibilities for more creators than ever before so they can better connect with and build a truly global audience,” said the company.

Moreover, the streaming giant mentioned that during the event, they will share the latest developments and tools to help more creators chart their pathways to success, get discovered by new audiences, build an engaged community, and connect with fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Spotify launched the ‘New Year’s Hub’ — a one-stop destination where users can find classic party playlists and special takeovers from popular artists.

In a blogpost, Spotify said that users will find content to help them set their resolutions on the application’s home page.

“Whether you want a low-key night or a heart-pounding dancefest, we have you set with featured playlists to match the vibe you’re channelling,” it said.

