Spread facts not myth, says Javadekar on CAA

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday urged people to “spread facts not myth” in the backdrop of the recently initiated awareness campaign by the Prime Minister #IndiaSupportsCAA, on the social media.

“Spread Facts Not Myth: In the last 6 years, 2,830 Pakistani, 912 Afghani & 172 Bangladeshi citizens have been given Indian citizenship. Many of them are from majority community of these countries. #IndiaSupportsCAA,” the Minister wrote.

In order to garner people’s support on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a Twitter campaign.

He wrote on @narendramodi_in: “#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA.”

The post got 1.3K retweets and 2.7K likes while #IndiaSupportsCAA trended on Twitter with 386K Tweets.

–IANS

sfm/prs