Actress Sanjana, who has worked with actors Mirchi Shiva and Yogi Babu in their next film ‘Saloon’, has penned a heartfelt post, expressing her happiness at having worked with them for a second time and asking them to continue to spread joy.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said, “I am so delighted to have worked with you both once again. I am writing this note with such a happy heart and when this reaches you, may your hearts fill up with the same joy as mine.

“You are such a high-spirited, fun loving person Mirchi Siva sir. The way you take care of people around you and make sure of their happiness like yours shows that you are a gem of a person. You have been a familiar, sweet and simple person on screen and off screen for people since forever.

“I wish you only the best and for you to continue shining your light, spreading the happiness and laughter the way you have always done.”

For Yogi Babu, she wrote, “Yogi Babu sir, you don’t need an introduction at all. You have the hearts of everyone, starting from little children to the elderly. You are a fascinating human to be around with. Please continue to make people laugh because it is the purest karma you can earn on earth.”

