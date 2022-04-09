ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Spread laughter, happiness like always, actress Sanjana tells actors Mirchi Shiva, Yogi Babu

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sanjana, who has worked with actors Mirchi Shiva and Yogi Babu in their next film ‘Saloon’, has penned a heartfelt post, expressing her happiness at having worked with them for a second time and asking them to continue to spread joy.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said, “I am so delighted to have worked with you both once again. I am writing this note with such a happy heart and when this reaches you, may your hearts fill up with the same joy as mine.

“You are such a high-spirited, fun loving person Mirchi Siva sir. The way you take care of people around you and make sure of their happiness like yours shows that you are a gem of a person. You have been a familiar, sweet and simple person on screen and off screen for people since forever.

“I wish you only the best and for you to continue shining your light, spreading the happiness and laughter the way you have always done.”

For Yogi Babu, she wrote, “Yogi Babu sir, you don’t need an introduction at all. You have the hearts of everyone, starting from little children to the elderly. You are a fascinating human to be around with. Please continue to make people laugh because it is the purest karma you can earn on earth.”

20220409-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aakash Ahuja says he admires SRK and draws inspiration from him

    KatVic Wedding: All set for Sangeet ceremony

    Director Sukumar to rope in Vijay Deverakonda in place of Allu...

    First track out from Balakrishna’s Telugu film ‘Akhanda’