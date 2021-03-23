J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday urged the community elders and religious heads to spread the message of peace and harmony among the new generation.

The Lt Governor was speaking at a conference on ‘Confluence of Religious Leaders in Kashmir’ in Srinagar. The day-long conference witnessed participation of around 550 religious heads, including 200 women and 200 youth.

Terming the conference as a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor appreciated the efforts being made to discuss the role of religious leaders and women in creating a violence-free society.

“Jammu and Kashmir has remained home to diverse religious and cultural influences which deeply enriched its pluralistic ethos. No development or progress is possible without sustained peace, communal harmony and brotherhood,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also emphasised on the need to restore the pristine glory of J&K as an abode of communal harmony and brotherhood and urged the people to come forward in achieving this goal.

“Violence has no place in any civilised society and peaceful co-existence is the best means to resolve the problems,” he added.

While addressing the issue of counter radicalisation, the Lt Governor urged the community elders and religious heads to spread the message of love, peace and tolerance among the youth.

“Radicalisation should not be associated with a specific religion. There is a need for Islamic scholars to formulate a policy and a process by which a helpless person, who is exposed to a violent ideology, is prevented from getting radicalised,” said the Lt Governor.

He also highlighted the significant role of family, community influencers, and religious and spiritual heads in the counter-radicalisation process to thwart any attempt being made from across the border to incite communal hatred in the society.

