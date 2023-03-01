BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Spreading Wings: Akasa Air plans to procure over 100 aircraft

NewsWire
0
0

While Akasa Air has already placed a firm order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, the low-cost airline has plans of placing an order for over 100 aircraft in the time to come.

Akasa Air has completed six months of operation, and with the delivery of one aircraft every 15 days, the airline has reached a fleet size of 17 aircraft and has flown over one million passengers since its launch in August 2022.

Akasa Air has been expanding its network across the country in a phased manner with a commitment towards making travel accessible in India through the introduction of routes in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The company recently received its 17th aircraft and will have a fleet size of 18 by the end of March. Over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72.

Without disclosing the exact number, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said that by the end of the year, the airline will place a large order for aircraft, which will take the fleet size to three digits.

“We will continue to strengthen our network and service offerings and extend an unmatched travel experience to our passengers. Bengaluru being our first home is special in many ways, and we are proud of the growing connectivity we are able to offer from the city.

“As we plan our next phase of expansion to serve India’s increasing travel demands, both domestic and international, we remain committed to our focus of connecting people, cultures and cities underscored by our warm, efficient and inclusive customer service,” he said.

Six months into operation, the airline is operating more than 700 weekly flights across 14 domestic destinations, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Agartala, Goa, Vizag, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Varanasi.

With 36 daily flights from Bengaluru, Akasa Air is the third largest domestic carrier in the city. The airline has flown a total of 0.5 million passengers from the city, which contributes to 70 per cent of the total number of passengers flown across its network to date.

With a growing demand for air travel to and from Bengaluru, the airline has significantly scaled up its operations from the city, currently connecting it with daily flights to 12 destinations across the country.

20230301-221402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Will you put in same regime as in Europe’: SC on...

    PPFAS Mutual Fund to launch conservative hybrid fund

    Jayashree Ullal heads list of richest Indian professionals

    Decline in equity continues for 5th straight sessions; Sensex, Nifty slip...