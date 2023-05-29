COMMUNITY

Spring garbage exemption period in Peel

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Peel’s spring garbage exemption period will take place from June 12 to 23.

During this period, homeowners in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon can put any amount of  acceptable garbage on the curb. Garbage tags are not needed for extra bags.

Extra garbage is collected only on the designated garbage collection day, not on the recycling collection day. Check your collection calendar to find your garbage exemption day.

In order to be picked up from the curb, an extra garbage bag cannot weigh more than 20 kg (44 lbs), be larger than 66 cm (26 in) wide and 90 cm (35 in) high, or smaller than 30 cm (12 in) wide and 30 cm (12 in) high.

