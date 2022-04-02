The seven-day Spring Theatre Festival organised by the Actors Creative Theatre concluded in Srinagar on Saturday.

The festival was organised at the Tagore Hall in Srinagar by Actors Creative Theatre (ACT) in collaboration with the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL).

A large audience, including renowned theatre personalities, watched the festival and appreciated the performers.

Manzoor Ahmad, a noted theatre expert, likened the performers to NSD trained actors, and said, “The way they presented their play is a model for other Kashmiri theatre practitioners.”

Similarly, well-known broadcaster Himayun Qaiser said, “The performance of the students was truly a joy to behold.”

Sajid Reshi, the dramatics teacher, expressed joy at the performance of the students.

He said, “The mandate of the school dramatic club is to use theatre as a vehicle of progressive thought by highlighting social issues like conflict victims, eve-teasing, acid attack, drug addiction, third gender discrimination and women’s empowerment.

“We already have a grand history of ‘Band e Pather’, which is a model of street theatre highlighting social and other issues.”

Congratulating the students, Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “We are delighted that the theatre group is making waves in the World beyond the school, and testifies to the immense belief and talent of our students and staff.”

The Chairman of DPS Srinagar, Vijay Dhar, congratulated the students for their stellar performance, saying, “At DPS Srinagar, we believe in holistic education, and revival of glorious traditions of the past. The cultivation of theatre is aimed at this revival and development of talent and we are immensely delighted that our efforts are paying dividends.”

The festival concluded with ‘Eid Rouf’, a Kashmiri chorus to welcome Eid at the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan.

