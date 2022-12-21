South Africa’s World Cup-winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, has thrown his support behind the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup taking place from February 10-26, 2023. With 50 days to go until the 10 best teams in the world compete for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket, Kolisi has urged the world to turn it up for the historic showpiece.

The opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will feature South Africa against Sri Lanka at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Friday 10 February with tickets on sale here.

Rugby World Cup winner Siya Kolisi said: “There is nothing better than hosting a World Cup on South African soil. I know the whole nation will be behind our Proteas women as they were during the past Women’s T20 World Cup held in Australia. I am excited to see them play, I want to wish them all the best. I hope they know that we will all be there, there is nothing to fear, they must go out there, do their best and turn it up like they always do.”

Kolisi’s hometown of Gqeberha will be hosting five matches during the tournament, including a blockbuster double-header on February 18 at St George’s Park featuring England versus India followed by South Africa against Australia.

To celebrate 50 days to go, fans can meet their favourite Proteas women and men’s players at Canal Walk in Cape Town on Thursday with an opportunity to buy tickets and to come up close to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup trophy. This is the first time South Africa will be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup, and fans are encouraged to turn it up to be a part of history. The Women’s T20 World Cup will leave a lasting legacy to shape the future of the women’s game on the continent.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Tournament Director, Russell Adams said: “This is an exciting day for us as we mark 50 days to go until the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. The excitement around the country is building as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world for 15 days of non-stop action and entertainment. Fans have an opportunity to be part of history and should not miss out before tickets sell out.”

South African cricket’s ‘Year of Women’ starts in January with inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup taking place in Potchefstroom and Benoni. The game’s future stars will be competing on the biggest stage for the first time from January 14 – 29, 2023, as the global spotlight focuses on the African continent.

