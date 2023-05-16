New Delhi, May 16 (IANSlife) Redecorating? For an inspirational shopping experience together with a wide range of fashion and interior trends, check out H&M HOME through the brand’s updated retail location in Select Citywalk, New Delhi. The rollout comes after a prosperous national internet launch and an offline launch in 2022 at Vasant Kunj’s Ambience Mall in the capital.

The store at Select Citywalk is 2,730 square metres in size and features the newest designs in clothing for women, men, and kids, as well as Home. It offers a contemporary, inspiring, and friendly shopping experience.

For H&M HOME, the collections include the latest interior trends ranging from high-quality bedlinen to clever storage and timeless dinnerware, starting at Rs 149. The store also presents its latest summer decor collection is designed for the outdoors and indoors – all encapsulated by energy, vibrancy, and joy. Additionally, it has collaborated with the social initiative SNEH to craft a collection which features handmade details for your home, crafted by the women of project SNEH in Moradabad, India.

Founded in 2019, SNEH gives women in the villages of Moradabad in India the opportunity to learn a craft – a skill that makes it possible to gain financial independence and break out of inequality. For the collection, the women of SNEH have woven and braided vases, baskets, trays and lanterns from natural seagrass and rattan. Every piece in the collection is unique – for the love of the craft.

“H&M began its journey in India in 2015 with the Select Citywalk store, and we are delighted to re-open with the introduction of H&M HOME. The store will offer a new, vibrant, and even more elevated fashion experience to our customers. We have seen incredible love for H&M HOME since its launch in India in 2022. Our aim is to continue offering the best in home and fashion with great quality at the best price in a sustainable way,” said Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India.

H&M India operates in 51 stores across 26 cities and is also present online on HM.com and Myntra.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

