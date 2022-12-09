New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANSlife) The crisp air of winter makes us want to cuddle up on our sofas, hot chocolate in hand while reading a new bestseller or binge-watching a new TV series. While our homes are where we want to be this season, a cosy home is just what we need. The holiday season calls for our favourite throw, to add a splash of colours. Don’t stop there. Add new cushions to give your couch the facelift that it needs. Adding a splash of warm colours to our living room is the winter bonus we all need to make our homes complete.

“We are talking about revamping your living room. Darker, warmer colours for winter are trending at the moment, so there are lots of choices out there, from chunky, knitted throws to luxurious bed linen, vibrant cushions and cosy rugs. These dark tones also create a comforting feel to the spaces that we want to retreat to at the end of the day. Other than decor, you can also look at statement furniture pieces and smart storage units that will help you get the most out of your living room. Without too much hassle, these would be the best ways to transform your home from regular to glam for the upcoming festive winter nights,” says Mathew Joseph CEO, Co-Founder  of Sleepyhead.

The leading home decor and lifestyle brand Sleepyhead is also live with their Giftmas Sale, where consumers can avail discounts up to 40 per cent till December 31.

Homeowner and entrepreneur Purvi Shetty said: “The holiday season is when we host people home for brunches and evening soirees. I look forward to changing the decor during this time every year. I like adding a touch of fall colours, bright cushions, Christmas-themed decor and of course the Christmas tree. Online shopping has made it so convenient to get a hold of home decor and furnishing items to uplift my home and make it party-ready.”

Sharing tips on winter decor, Dr. Shizni Mehta Jerath, Principal designer at Livinitup interiors said, “As the temperature starts dipping, making our den winter-ready tops my to-do list. Flipping the linen cushion covers and throws with heavy fabric like velvet, chenille, corduroy or tweed and covering the bare floors with rugs and dhurries is the best way to make you feel warm and lift your home decor for winter at the same time. D2C brands like Sleepyhead have an amazing range of Dhurries that feature trendy patterns and designs to liven up any room. A hot beverages island for keeping your quick bites handy wherever you spend maximum family time will also give you comfort and a modern and contemporary look to your room.”

Here are some practical and fun tips for a winter make-over for your living space:

Keep comfortable -Despite what you may assume, cutting-edge and cosy can exist simultaneously. Including hotter tones and natural materials like stone help strike stability in a living area

Make it sleek- The sleek, sharp strains in this space make for a modern and streamlined dwelling location. Styled in a minimalist technique, the distance is orderly and inviting, but geared up to be lived in.

Add some colour- Cushions are flexible decor gadgets and are a great choice for domestic decorations and are also pretty purposeful in use. Plush and fluffy enough for use in all seasons, adding a touch of fun and joy with avocado green, and berry blue, the geometric or floral stunning printed cushions are designed to suit any room, décor or style.

Deliver in a sofa- Chic and of the second, a sofa which is the comfiest, adds an announcement on the way to deliver current flair to any living room. Pick from a selection of trendy colours ranging from soothing blue and neutral grey to vibrant yellow, purple and green. From luxury & comfort, durability & double-backed fabric to a minimalist modern design, give your living room the best comfort as you plonk down on its padded seat.

Comprise assertion fabrics- Assertion fabrics upload a clean, heat take to an area. Window treatments and pillows are an incredible region to start. Featuring area-age reminiscence foam era, you could get precise consolation, orthopaedic and cervical guide and cooling gel. Alongside a bit of gentle love & Care, the natural bamboo-terry pillow protectors are designed to hold your pillows brisker for longer and get dozing right away.

Keep it simple- The darkish rug additionally adds some moodiness to the distance. Rugs revive rooms in a few minutes. Else, opt for dhurries with traditional motifs. Often the unsung hero of home decor, rugs and dhurries melt the look, absorb noise and are excellent inner insulators.

Select a statement shade-Including a declaration colour to a room maintains things playful. Do not forget the use of a bit of artwork or furniture to incorporate a pop of colour, like a blue armchair.

Clean Traces- Easy lines are a key contemporary layout element. Immediately and glossy strains of furnishings, architectural elements and lighting add to the cutting-edge sense of the living room.

The living room is on the coronary heart of a residence, and lots of us have decorating traditions, but there are so many ways and ideas for decorating past the usual yellow and pink which could feel greater modern-day and relevant today. From watching films to exciting guests, the living room plays a critical, multifunctional position in the home, so it ought to now not simplest be aesthetically alluring but additionally make sure most reliable consolation. If you have a small living room that feels cramped and claustrophobic, use these layout techniques to maximise space and transform it right into an elegant and cosy quarter. Ahead, get inspired by way of these 8 at-ease living room thoughts, and jot down your favoured at-ease developments and thoughts to strive on your personal space.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20221209-105005