SPSN acquires global media rights for Sri Lanka Cricket

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive global media rights for Sri Lanka Cricket, with the exception of terrestrial, digital and radio rights for the territory of Sri Lanka which has been retained by the SLC, for a period of three years starting July 1, 2020.

The agreement provides SPN exclusive TV and digital rights to air all 92 days of live cricket comprising 10 Tests, 24 ODIs and 18 T20Is sanctioned by the International Cricket Council and conducted by SLC between the senior men’s national cricket team of Sri Lanka and visiting ICC member national cricket teams along with access to Sri Lanka Cricket’s archival content.

The deal also includes rights to broadcast India touring Sri Lanka to play six T20Is and three ODIs with one of the series scheduled for July 2021 that will feature three T20Is while the date for the other series is yet to be announced.

Shammi Silva, President, SLC said: “Sri Lanka Cricket is delighted to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India and continue the long-standing relationship, which has given immense benefits to both parties. Sri Lanka Cricket is truly excited and looking forward to continue working with Sony Pictures Networks India on the future tour program.”

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “Sony Pictures Networks India is the premier destination for the best of international cricket, and we are excited about continuing our partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket.”

“The acquisition of the exclusive global TV and digital rights of Sri Lanka Cricket strengthens our cricket portfolio. Our extended partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket adds 92 days of live cricket, including two India tours to Sri Lanka, to our robust cricket calendar.”

–IANS

aak/