SPSN to broadcast 2020/21 season of Serie A in India

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) It is known for a fact that football is interwoven in the Italian fabric and club rivalries run beyond just teams. One of the most storied football leagues in the world, Serie A kicks off its 119th season September 19.

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is all set to broadcast the 2020/21 season of Serie A in India and the Indian sub-continent.

Fans can watch their favourite Serie A teams and players back in action live and exclusive on SONY TEN 2 channels from Saturday.

Serie A has seen a growth in popularity in India over the past few years with some of the world’s best players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Ciro Immobile, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku playing for Italy’s premier football league. Viewers can expect some world-class performances over the course of the season from some of the most famous football clubs like Juventus FC, SSC Napoli, AC Milan, AS Roma and Inter Milan among others. In addition to this, all eyes will be on Ronaldo and the reigning champions, Juventus, chase their 10th Championship title after bagging their ninth straight league title last season.

To bring fans closer to their favourite teams and players, SPSN will provide extensive coverage of Serie A through the live wrap around show, ‘Football Extraaa’, and the bi-weekly show, ‘Kick Off’, which will feature guest panelists like David James, Jofre Mateu, Ashley Westwood, Terry Phelan and Mark Seagraves. In addition to these former footballers, they will also have on-field reporter Adriano Del Monte providing exclusive stories and insights from the ground to enhance the viewer’s experience.

Fans in India can catch Serie A live on SPSN channels, along with a vast bouquet of premier football properties like UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and FA Cup among others.

–IANS

aak/