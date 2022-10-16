SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Spurs keep up title challenge at Premier League

NewsWire
0
0

Harry Kane fired home from the penalty spot to boost Tottenham’s Premier League title charge in a 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday evening.

It wasn’t a classic by any means, but Tottenham had more chances, despite Everton also having their options before the break.

Kane opened the scoring in the 59th minute after a foul by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford and from then on Spurs controlled the game, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealing the win four minutes from time, reports Xinhua.

Tottenham sits third in the table with 23 points, level on points with second-placed Manchester City.

Leicester City was booed off the pitch after a 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace, leaving with just one win from their opening 10 matches.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes had the best chances for Leicester, but the draw was a fair result.

Elsewhere, Ruben Neves’ 56th-minute penalty gave Wolverhampton a 1-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest.

20221016-105404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City back into top four with 2-0 win...

    AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan’s coach Juan Ferrando urges players...

    Atalanta beat Napoli, to meet Juventus in Coppa Italia final

    Firmino, Salah and Mane star in Liverpool’s 5-0 over Watford