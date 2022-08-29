ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Spy Bahu’ actor Manas Shah talks about his upcoming Gujarati film

Actor Manas Shah, who earlier featured in TV shows like ‘Spy Bahu’ and ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’, talks about his upcoming Gujarati movie ‘Hey Kem Choo London’ that came to him while he was shooting for the daily soap ‘Spy Bahu’.

He says: “It’s a life-changing opportunity for me. I never thought that I would be referred to as a heartthrob in the industry, but I’m glad with the love and appreciation of the people I’m receiving.

“Interestingly I wasn’t in the mood to sign this movie, but the makers encouraged me and I am glad that I said ‘yes’ to it. I remember shooting for ‘Spy Bahu’ when I was approached for the film.”

Manas, who has earlier featured in a Gujrati film ‘Commitment’, says he is playing a romantic and hilarious character in the film.

He adds: “In the movie I am portraying Jai, who is funny and at times romantic. Gujarati films actually don’t have such roles and I’m glad to introduce something new to the audience here.”

‘Hey Kem Choo London’ is set to release on September 2.

