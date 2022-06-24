‘Savdhaan India’ fame Ravi Omprakash Rao is delighted to play an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in the upcoming series ‘Avrodh  The Siege Within 2’.

He says: “I’m excited about featuring in the popular series ‘Avrodh 2’. I play the role of Jesal Parekh who is an IB officer from Bhavnagar, Gujarat. It is a very interesting character. I feel getting to feature in this series will help me explore more opportunities as an actor.”

Ravi, who has earlier acted in Bollywood movie ‘The Close Door’ and later making a successful career in Gujarati cinema. He has featured in movies like ‘Duniya Jale to Jale’, ‘Kaydo’ and ‘Raghuvanshi’. Ravi now wants to act in Hindi projects.

He says: “As an actor I’m open to exploring every new acting opportunity. Be it from any mediums or regional cinema. As you never know when and what clicks in your favour. But personally after enjoying part of many Gujarati projects now I’m looking for Hindi projects. I’m open to TV shows, movies or anything on OTT.”

‘Avrodh 2’ will start streaming from June 24 on SonyLIV.

