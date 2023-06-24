ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Action packed spy-thrillers with a patriotic flavour have always fascinated audiences, blend suspense, action and intrigue, and that is what the trailer for the upcoming Tollywood movie ‘Spy’ showcases.

The movie stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Iswarya Menon, Sanya Thakur, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, Ravi Varma, Krishna Teja, Prisha Singh and Sonia Naresh.

The trailer shows glimpses of powerful action sequences, great sets, and an engaging plot that shows an R&AW agent tracks down a notorious arms dealer, while uncovering hidden secrets of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that could potentially send the whole of India into chaos.

The film looks to be a gripping suspense adventure, as the protagonist is on a mission to discover hidden truths and expose the web of lies and hidden agendas, while fighting against a system in a world where trust is a rarity, and betrayal lurks in every corner.

The visuals capture the aesthetics of a modern espionage genre, showing impressive cinematography while taking audiences in a world of sophistication and danger.

The integration of action, designs, sets, impressive visuals and dynamic camera work gives a very positive impression, with the trailer able to merge intensity and noise, with the more silent and quieter moments, elevating the suspense.

Directed by Garry BH, ‘Spy’ is all set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu, on June 29, 2023.

