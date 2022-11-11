WORLD

Spyware connected to Chinese govt-backed hacking group targeting Uyghurs

NewsWire
0
0

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a spyware campaign that is targeting the ethnic Uyghurs in China by “masquerading” as Android apps including messaging services, prayer time apps and dictionaries, according to a new report by the cloud security firm Lookout.

The spyware, which researchers say is connected to a Chinese government-backed hacking group, can be used to track people who use services that may be considered a “pre-crime” or are seen by Beijing as indications that someone is engaging in or will engage in religious extremist or separatist activities, The Guardian reported.

“Pre-crime” activities include using a virtual private network (VPN) or sharing any kind of religious content and can lead to being detained in a re-education camp.

The surveillance campaign primarily targets Uyghurs in China, according to the report, but there is also evidence that those behind the campaign were looking to target Uyghurs in Muslim-majority countries like Afghanistan or Turkey.

Turkey is home to the largest Uyghur diaspora outside of Central Asia with an estimated 50,000 Uyghurs living there, The Guardian reported.

China’s mass surveillance apparatus and its targeting of Uyghurs has been well documented in the past few years.

Several Chinese surveillance and camera companies have been placed on the US entity list for complicity in human rights violations.

Some of these firms have filed for patents for, developed or planned to develop features that would allow them to detect or set up alerts when someone who is Uyghur is detected.

The UN has also found that China is responsible for “serious human rights violations” against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, The Guardian reported.

20221111-132602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nicki Minaj not invited to White House: Official

    ATP Finals: Nadal and Djokovic drawn in different groups

    Calm prevails in Gaza as ceasefire takes hold

    New Iranian govt won’t change stance on n-deal