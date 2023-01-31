India’s Abhay Singh and Tanvi Khanna have made it to the men’s and women’s semifinals of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour.

Abhay and Tanvi will be the sole Indian representatives in either draws in Tuesday’s semifinal, after coming through their quarterfinal contests at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium in straight games on Monday.

Singh, the top seed in the men’s draw, downed South Korea’s Hoony Lee 11-6, 11-5, 11-3 in under half an hour to secure his semifinal spot, as he aims to continue the form that saw him win a Tour-leading six times last year.

The Indian will now face Hong Kong’s Matthew Lai in the last four, while Egypt’s Yassin Elshafei and Japan’s Tomotaka Endo will do battle in the other semifinal.

In the women’s draw, Tanvi caused one of the upsets on the day, as she defeated No.2 seed Nadeen Kotb in straight games to book her place in the last four. The Indian delighted the home crowd, winning 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 in just under half an hour to advance.

