HCL, a global conglomerate, along with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is all set to host SRFI Indian Tour — a Professional Squash Association (PSA) from January 28 and 12th Indian Junior Open from January 30 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, here.

Both events are part of the HCL Squash Podium Program that aims to provide Indian players an opportunity to compete against the world’s best on their home turf and gain international ranking points. Also, the multi-pronged program is working towards improving the squash ecosystem in India.

As many as 56 players from 12 countries will participate in the HCL SRFI Indian Tour and to compete for a cash prize of USD 6000 each in the men’s and women’s categories.

The 12 countries include Egypt, Hongkong, Serbia, France, Bahrain, Japan, Northern Ireland, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Korea, India and Canada, the organisers said in a media release.

Leading players like Abhay Singh (IND, World Rank-70), Yassin Elshafei (EGY, World Rank -78), Amina Orfi [U19] (EGY, World Rank  94), Nadeen Kotb (EGY, World Rank- 104) will be participating in the PSA Tour. This PSA tour will be the third leg of 2022-23 and the last two editions were held in Chennai and Jodhpur.

On the other hand, over 290 players from India, USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, England and Singapore will participate in HCL 12th Indian Junior Open.

The junior event will have age groups of U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19. Four junior men and women (including Anahat Singh (IND, Asian Rank #1) participating in this tournament will also be representing India in the Asian Junior Team Championship scheduled on February 8 to 12 in Chennai.

