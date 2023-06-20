Adish C. Aggarwala, president international council of jurists, London, has alleged that he was threatened not to hoist the Tricolour at the city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar city.

Aggarwala had earlier said that he would go to Srinagar without any security and hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk to prove that all is well in Kashmir. He is also the Chairman, All India Bar Association and the President, Supreme Court Bar Association.

He returned to Jammu city abandoning his journey to Srinagar and has issued a press statement that said, “I was travelling from Katra to Srinagar for unfurling the national. I stopped at Zaika Sweets and Restaurant at Samroli near Udhampur town) for taking snacks at about 10:08 p.m. when reportedly two cars stopped near my parked car, one to his left and the other behind his taxi.

“In the left side car, one occupant was having a rifle & other came to me and told me “Kashmir me Tiranga Fehra Rahe Ho. Srinagar Me Dekh Lenge ( Are you going to unfurl Tricolour in Kashmir, will see you in Srinagar)”.

“I kept mum and did not react and instead asked the driver to take me to Jammu claiming that I have to collect the important file & I reached Jammu and checked in Circuit House in the early morning of June 18 but I have not reported this incident to Jammu and Kashmir Police officials as some of them may be under the influence of some forces,” he alleged.

He also alleged that with this incident he feels there has been a conspiracy to eliminate him in Kashmir as I was going to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

