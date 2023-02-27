SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Sr Men Inter-Department National Hockey Championship: Railway, Air India and others register wins

Railway Sports Promotion Board, Air India Sports Promotion Board, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and All India Police Sports Control Board recorded victories in their respective matches and added three points ahead of their names in the points table on the second day of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023, here on Thursday.

Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Food Corporation of India 2-1 in the opening match of the day in Pool A.

Both teams restricted each other from scoring in the first half of the game. Yuvraj Walmiki (31′) came back strongly in the second half and scored a goal in the first minute after the break for Railway Sports Promotion Board.

In reply, Munish Rana (42′) equalised the scoreboard with an amazing goal for Food Corporation of India. Near the end of the game, Amit Rohidas (54′) displayed incredible skill and scored the game-winning goal for his team.

In the second match of the day, Air India Sports Promotion Board defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy 14-0, in Pool A.

Shreyas Dhupe (19′, 20′, 41′) scored a hat-trick, whereas Pranam Gowda Y.M. (8′, 35′), Rahul C.J. (18′, 24′) and Paulus Lakra (32′, 45′) scored two goals each for the Air India Sports Promotion Board.

Joseph Topno (5′), Akash Soreng (39′), Suraj Shahi (39′), Rosan Kujur (53′) and H. Thrishul Ganapathy (60′) scored one goal each helping Air India Sports Promotion Board register their first victory in the tournament against Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy and secured three points.

In the third match of the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Canara Bank 7-3 to register their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Gurjinder Singh (6′, 20′) and Ankit Pal (27′, 37′) scored two goals each for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and gave their team a strong start. Sunil Yadav (2′), Talwinder Singh (51′) & Maninder Singh (58′) scored one goal each and helped their side maintain the lead against their opponents.

On the other hand, Somana Pudiyokkada Pradhan Somaiah (32′), Raj G. Pruthvi N. (48′) and Majji Ganesh (52′) scored one goal each for Canara Bank.

In the last match of the day, All India Police Sports Control Board defeated Tamil Nadu Police 9-1. Basant Bhardwaj (20′, 54′) and Akashdeep Singh (38′, 58′) scored two goals each for All India Police Sports Control Board.

Hardeep Singh Sehmbi (12′), Varinder Singh (13′), Hatinder Singh (47′), Balwinder Singh (56′) and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (59′) scored one goal each to maintain a strong lead against their opponents.

In reply, Tamil Nadu Police’s Mathan M. (56′) scored the only goal but in vain as All India Police Sports Control Board registered three points on the points table.

20230227-235007

