Sr men’s inter-department hockey: PSPB win title with win over Railways in final

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) won the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 after defeating Railway Sports Promotion Board ((RSPB) 3-1 the shootout, following the final was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time, here on Wednesday.

The Services Sports Control Board finished third in the tournament after defeating the Central Industrial Security Force 7-2.

In the final, Yuvraj Walmiki (6′) got the Railway Sports Promotion Board off to a good start, but their joy was short-lived as Sunil Yadav (8′) and Vikramjit Singh (27′) scored one goal each for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board to take the lead at the half.

Later, Ajit Kumar Reddy (58′) scored a crucial goal in the final minutes of the game to tie the game at 2-2 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board’s Talwinder Singh, Captain Devindar Sunil Walmiki, and Vikramjit Singh were on target during the shootout, while Pankaj Kumar Rajak stood tall for his team as they recorded an exciting victory.

In the 3/4th place match, Services Sports Control Board defeated Central Industrial Security Force 7-2 to finish the tournament at the third spot.

Harman Singh (13′, 30′) smashed two goals for Services Sports Control Board while Sushil Dhanwar (9′), Pawan Rajbhar (22′), Ajinkya Jadhav (38′), Jobanpreet Singh (53′) and Jagjot Singh (58′) contributed with one goal each.

On the other hand, Vashudev (19′) and Vishal Rana (24′) scored one goal each for the Central Industrial Security Force.

20230308-222604

